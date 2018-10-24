Indian state government boat capsizes with chief secretary and officials on board

A boat belonging to the Maharashtra government in India and carrying the state chief secretary has capsized, local media reports. At least one person is believed to be missing.

The boat, also carrying other government officials, upturned near Shivaji Smarak, about 2.6 km west of Mumbai's Nariman point.

The Coast Guard is at the scene of the incident. Most passengers have been rescued, Indian TV channel NDTV reports, but at least one person is reportedly unaccounted for.

#Visuals: A passenger boat has capsized near Shivaji Smarak ( 2.6 km west of Mumbai's Nariman point). Boat belongs to Maharashtra Government. Rescue operation underway. Most people rescued. pic.twitter.com/rajgTyFEYZ — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

It is understood there were up to 25 passengers on board when the boat tipped in the Arabian sea. The ferry reportedly hit a rock before upturning.

“[The] coastguard hovercraft has reached the spot; our choppers are also involved in rescue. Most of the people are already rescued," the Indian coastguard said.

