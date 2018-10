Streets turned icy rivers: Rome battered by hailstorm & heavy rain (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Chilling pictures and videos of a heavy rainstorm battering Rome have emerged online. Nature’s rage got to the point where people were trapped in their half-submerged cars.

Images of cars being almost completely submerged by the floods and pieces of ice floating right through the streets have been circulating on social media. People who shared the videos and photos said they’ve never seen anything like it before.

Firefighters appeared to be quite busy on Sunday night, having received over 100 emergency calls. Local media report people left stranded on the roofs of their cars after they climbed onto them to avoid getting trapped as torrents swept through.

Rainfall reached almost a meter in some areas of the city. At least six tube stations have closed across the city.

Mezz'ora di temporale autunnali e non sai più come tornare a casa nella #Roma di @virginiaraggi. Stazioni chiuse, quelle aperte richiedono guado. Visto che vi piacciono i paragoni caro @EnricoStefano, questo con le altre amministrazioni non accadeva. pic.twitter.com/dop9vI0lOW — Andrea Turco (@andreaturco79) October 21, 2018

