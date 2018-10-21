Gorbachev: Trump’s move to quit INF is ‘narrow-minded’, a clear ‘mistake’

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who signed the INF treaty with then-US President Ronald Reagan, says Washington’s move to withdraw from it is a “mistake” and “a narrow-minded” decision.

Giving his take on President Donald Trump’s ambitious plan to scrap the historic Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), one of the “fathers” of the accord berated the current US leader.

“It’s completely unacceptable to break the old treaties on disarmament,” Gorbachev told Interfax.

'This is why John Bolton shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near US foreign policy' - @RandPaulhttps://t.co/L3DHApvpd0 — RT (@RT_com) October 21, 2018

Doubling down on his criticism, the first and only president of the Soviet Union said: “It can’t be that hard to understand that discarding such agreements ‘is narrow-minded,’ as they say.” Gorbachev said Trump’s move is a mistake which would “undermine all the efforts, made by the leaders of the USSR and the US itself to reach nuclear disarmament.”

