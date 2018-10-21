At least 17 dead, 120+ injured in catastrophic train derailment in Taiwan (DISTURBING PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Taiwanese authorities have confirmed that at least 17 people have been killed and more than 120 others injured after a high-speed train derailed in the north east of the country.

The Puyuma Express derailed as it traveled between Shulin and Taitung shortly before 5pm local time on Sunday, according to railway officials.

Video footage from the crash site shows several carriages overturned on a coastal railway in Yilan County, an area popular among tourists.

God bless Yilan, Taiwanese passengers are safe. pic.twitter.com/DGz23QnIST — Karen Chiu (@KarenChiu14) October 21, 2018

Rescue services are at the scene. More than 30 people are still trapped in the train as of Sunday evening, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

“As of 6.30pm there are 17 dead on site and 126 people injured,” the Taiwan Railways Administration said in a statement to Reuters.

