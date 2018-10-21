At least 17 dead, 120+ injured in catastrophic train derailment in Taiwan (DISTURBING PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The Puyuma Express derailed as it traveled between Shulin and Taitung shortly before 5pm local time on Sunday, according to railway officials.
Video footage from the crash site shows several carriages overturned on a coastal railway in Yilan County, an area popular among tourists.
God bless Yilan, Taiwanese passengers are safe. pic.twitter.com/DGz23QnIST— Karen Chiu (@KarenChiu14) October 21, 2018
Rescue services are at the scene. More than 30 people are still trapped in the train as of Sunday evening, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.
普悠瑪號列車宜蘭出軌 已知17命危多人待援 pic.twitter.com/hiciLKtLJU— 新高地通訊社台灣分社 (@OhCky7EkbVLQe8n) October 21, 2018
“As of 6.30pm there are 17 dead on site and 126 people injured,” the Taiwan Railways Administration said in a statement to Reuters.
