What’s INF & why does it matter? Trump wants to kill pivotal nuclear treaty that calmed the Cold War

Boldly accusing Russia of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, Donald Trump has vowed to pull out of the “unacceptable” deal. Moscow however has its own view on who is in violation of the key Cold War era pact.

What is INF & why it matters?

The INF treaty signed in 1987 between the USSR and the United States eliminated nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers. The historic accord between the Cold War rivals marked the first time the superpowers had agreed to eliminate an entire category of nuclear arms and introduce on-site inspections for verification. The deal brought much-needed detente to an atmosphere of tense stand-off, and allowed Europe, which housed much of the American arsenal, to breathe a sigh of relief.

INF shortcomings

The deal didn’t affect aircraft- and sea-based missiles, an area where the US had a clear strategic advantage at the time, so it was widely seen as a gesture of good will by the USSR at a cost to its own national security. Another significant problem with the INF treaty was that other nuclear-armed nations were never party to it – including US allies France and the UK, as well as China.

US claims & accusations

Despite Moscow’s compliance with the deal, Washington – citing its classified intelligence – keeps claiming that Russia has been secretly developing intermediate-range missiles, in particular those that can allegedly be fired from the tactical missile system Iskander-M, deployed along the country’s western borders.

Moscow’s concerns with Washington’s ‘interpretation’ of INF

Russia has its own, rather clearly-defined issues with how the US interprets the INF treaty.

Moscow is accusing the US of violating the treaty by placing standardized ground-based Aegis Ashore anti-missile launchers in Europe that can potentially be used to fire cruise missiles.

in Europe that can potentially be used to fire cruise missiles. It has also pointed to a series of ballistic target-missiles that are used in the US in anti-missile system tests, as being in violation.

that are used in the US in anti-missile system tests, as being in violation. Russia is also concerned at heavy combat drones, a staple of American air power that can perform tasks of ground-launched cruise missiles, in violation of the INF treaty.

US plans & excuses

The White House administration, which is pursuing a quite aggressive nuclear arsenal modernization strategy, has already authorized plans to develop what it initially called an ‘INF-compatible’ medium-range missile as outlined in the Trump Nuclear Posture Review, and now seems to look for excuses to pull out of the cornerstone nuclear arms agreement.

Claiming the move is crucial to counter the alleged growing threat from both Russia and China, US President Donald Trump stressed the situation was “unacceptable” and that the US will “have to develop those weapons.” And so the US intends to scrap the INF commitments and, Trump also boasted:

“So we have a tremendous amount of money to play with our military.”

Russia’s position

Russia has vowed to observe the INF treaty as long as the US does. Should Washington choose to pull out like it did from the ABM deal, though, the response will be “immediate and mirror-like,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in October 2017.

