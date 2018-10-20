HomeWorld News

What, you didn’t know that grazing elephants are absolutely normal in Siberia?

Get short URL
What, you didn’t know that grazing elephants are absolutely normal in Siberia?
File photo: AFP / Alex Ogle
Images showing a pair of elephants strolling around a park in the Siberian city of Kemerovo have made quite a splash on social media.

The animals didn’t escape from a traveling circus, which might seem like the most logical explanation. Instead, they were DELIBERATELY RELEASED or rather taken for a walk by circus staff to get some publicity, the administrators claimed.

READ MORE: Alarmed locals stage risky rescue to save elephant trapped in well (VIDEO)

However, some people have doubts about this version of events. You don’t usually run around after an animal you took for a walk, shouting “Stop!” But that is precisely what one of the circus workers was filmed doing.

Eventually, both elephants were caught and escorted back to their cages.

READ MORE: Is a bicycle alive? Can an elephant fit through a house door? DARPA to teach AI ‘common sense’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies