What, you didn’t know that grazing elephants are absolutely normal in Siberia?

Images showing a pair of elephants strolling around a park in the Siberian city of Kemerovo have made quite a splash on social media.

The animals didn’t escape from a traveling circus, which might seem like the most logical explanation. Instead, they were DELIBERATELY RELEASED or rather taken for a walk by circus staff to get some publicity, the administrators claimed.

Если вам скажут, что в Сибири под окнами ходят медведи- не верьте! Тут ходят слоны #Кемерово#Сибирь#Слоныpic.twitter.com/cNHZTKeIo6 — Та самая, КАТрин (@Katrin_9412) October 18, 2018

READ MORE: Alarmed locals stage risky rescue to save elephant trapped in well (VIDEO)

However, some people have doubts about this version of events. You don’t usually run around after an animal you took for a walk, shouting “Stop!” But that is precisely what one of the circus workers was filmed doing.

Eventually, both elephants were caught and escorted back to their cages.

READ MORE: Is a bicycle alive? Can an elephant fit through a house door? DARPA to teach AI ‘common sense’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!