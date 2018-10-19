More than 50 killed as train runs over people in northern India

At least 50 people have been killed, with more feared dead after a train ran over a crowd of people near railway tracks in Amritsar, near the Pakistani border. Dozens more have been injured.

Magistrate of Amritsar Rajesh Sharma has confirmed that 50 bodies have been found, after a train plowed at high speed through a crowded religious rally, which appears to have been held alongside a railway track.

#WATCH The moment when the DMU train 74943 stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar (Source:Mobile footage-Unverified) pic.twitter.com/cmX0Tq2pFE — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

Unverified video footage from the scene shows the train plowing through the crowd, who had gathered to burn an effigy of Hindu demon-king Ravana, the culmination of the yearly festival of Dussehra.

BREAKING VIDEO: The moment when train in India, Amritsar, ran over a religious rally when they were burning some effigy, caught on camera pic.twitter.com/UgvyRYzpXj — Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) October 19, 2018

Witnesses report several children among the victims, and say that the revelers did not hear the train approach due to the loud bangs of fireworks.

Rescue operations are currently underway, as police and volunteers search for bodies under the debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his deepest condolences to the families of the dead, while Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has promised a government payout of 500,000 rupees (around $6,800) to the victims’ next of kin.

Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018

MORE TO FOLLOW