ICYMI: Jamal Khashoggi: One very awkward ‘death’ for the geopolitical hypocrites (VIDEO)

Working out how to react to the disappearance and likely murder of Saudi journalist-in-exile Jamal Khashoggi is proving hard for a lot of governments around the world.

It looks increasingly likely that Saudi Arabia was behind the alleged murder and dismemberment of the Saudi royal family spokesman turned Washington Post critic. One of the biggest clues about who was to blame comes from the fact that the alleged killing took place inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

So ICYMI takes a look at the real question that international leaders are having to deal with: How can they show outrage at the Saudi authorities over one death, while still being able to sell them weapons to cause serious carnage in places like Yemen?

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.