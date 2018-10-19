Moms v Macron: Women blast French leader for claiming educated ladies won’t choose large family

Emmanuel Macron has attracted the anger of moms across the globe after suggesting that no educated woman would want up to nine children. Take a look, Monsieur President, at all the multi-children mothers with university degrees!

The French leader seems unable to get away from the topic of large families. A year ago, he was bashed on social media for saying that Africa’s main problem is “seven, eight children per woman.”

The 40-year old ‘tried his luck’ again in late September, when he spoke about women and fertility in Africa at the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers Summit. “Please present me the lady who decided, being perfectly educated, to have seven, eight, nine children,” he said to the audience.

While Macron’s main point was that parenthood should be a choice, many women across the globe considered the statement offensive. The campaign is surprisingly only now gaining strength in October, weeks after the centrist’s speech.

Since @EmmanuelMacron asked, allow me to "present" my beloved Mary Kate, who, with degrees from @Princeton and @UCLA, is every bit as well-educated as Monsieur Macron, and knows a heck of a lot more about love. #PostcardsForMacronpic.twitter.com/d5UDqlJ11m — Chris Weinkopf (@ChrisWeinkopf) October 19, 2018

Wellesley graduate, software engineer, and a mom of 6. Children are a blessing!#postcardsforMacronpic.twitter.com/3btoaSUhSu — jlaforte (@jlaforte) October 19, 2018

Professors and degree holders who are also happy mothers are publishing photos of themselves with their kids, challenging the French president. Young women with babies, and ladies with grown-up children – the female wrath towards Macron is gaining momentum.

#postcardsforMacron PhD, valedictorian, Phi beta kappa, professor, author, blah, blah, blah. And bringing up these six kiddos is the best thing I've ever been privileged to be part of. pic.twitter.com/a6a4u9UVJT — Angela Franks (@theologianmom) October 17, 2018

In Argentine, we know that large familias are beautiful treasures#postcardsforMacronpic.twitter.com/sSzFLGa9cS — Mariana Rodríguez Varela (@cadavidavale) October 18, 2018

French President Macron: “Present me the woman who decided, being perfectly educated, to have 7, 8 or 9 children.”



Sir...consider yourself ”presented” I have 10 wanted & chosen children and am “perfectly” educated with a Bachelors Degree from UOP.

. #postcardsforMacronpic.twitter.com/AmGTPzV9YK — Beth Lambdin (@bethlambdin) October 19, 2018

My mother has a doctorate from the University of Fribourg, Switzerland, and eight children. #postcardsforMacron@EmmanuelMacronpic.twitter.com/WWmPwY3wTZ — Pater Edmund (@sancrucensis) October 18, 2018

#PostcardsForMacron I am the mother of nine college educated children, I work in higher education as well. I am proud of my family and all we have accomplished together! pic.twitter.com/m99Y5dL32x — Laura B. Miller (@lbmiller) October 19, 2018

He is “tapping into the reality that is hard to juggle: children and the career,” Lisa Canning, a mother-of-seven from Toronto, told RT. The French leader and many other people are challenged by “women who work and choose to have large families” because they can’t imagine how this can be managed, she stated.

#PostcardsForMacron I’m an entrepreneurial mom of 7 and I don’t ever regret this choice ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qsmy5LTsjI — Lisa Canning (@lisa_canning) October 17, 2018

Another proud mother-of-seven and the holder of master of education degree admitted on Twitter that her children are so far her “best post-grad work.”

Here’s another for #postcardsforMacron... UF M.Ed., but these seven are by far my best Post-Grad work. #GaGatorspic.twitter.com/IroKTXIeXk — jewelkeefe (@jewelkeefe) October 17, 2018

“PhD Harvard (2010), AM Harvard (2002), BA UPenn (1998). Eight children by choice. Keep it going ladies, add your own,” a mother-of-six wrote.

Dr Theresa Kigozi, who is a physician from Kampala, Uganda, insists that the choice to have children is up to the couple. She and her husband have had seven children during 11 years of marriage, and both are totally happy. “It was clear to us that we wanted a large family,” she told RT.

#postcardsforMacron My wife, a medical doctor and mother of seven ;) pic.twitter.com/0EldehPMUp — Eric Kigozi (@ekigozi) October 17, 2018

