Crimea college shooting investigated as murder, not terror attack - investigative committee

Russia’s Investigative Committee said that it now treats the attack on a college in the Crimean city of Kerch as murder and not a terror attack as it was classified previously.

The preliminary examination of the bodies of the victims indicates that they died of gunshot wounds.

Nobody was killed by the blast that rocked the college earlier on Wednesday, the Investigative Committee said.

The attacker was identified as 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov.Roslyakov, who was one of the students at the college, was caught by CCTV cameras with a rifle in his hands. His body with a gunshot wound was later discovered on the college’s premises.

READ MORE: Kerch attack suspect identified as college student, killed himself – Crimea head

“The investigation believes that this young man shot the people in the college and then committed suicide,” the Committee said.

The new finding led to the criminal case being reclassified from terrorism to murder of two or more people, it added.

The Investigative Committee said 17 people were killed and dozens injured in the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW