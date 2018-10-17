Explosive device caused blast that killed 10, injured 50 in Crimea college - antiterror officials

An unidentified explosive device had caused the blast at a college in the Crimean city of Kerch, Russia’s anti-terrorist authorities confirmed. The site is being swept by FSB explosive ordnance teams.

“There was a detonation of an unidentified explosive device in Kerch,” Russia’s National Anti-terrorist Committee (NAC) said. The agency confirmed ten people were killed in the blast and at least 50 were injured. The injured have been rushed to hospitals. Medics confirm 34 people have been hospitalized so far.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the investigators are considering terrorism as the possible cause of the incident.

Local media reported that before the blast rocked the college, sounds of gunshots were heard.

When the powerful blast rocked the technical college preliminary reports suggested that a gas leak might have caused the incident. However, the site which has been cordoned off is currently being inspected by FSB explosive ordnance teams and forensic experts.

Russia’s Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova is set to arrive to Crimea to coordinate relief efforts.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW