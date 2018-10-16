Woman smacks down banker’s attempt to get sex for loan approval (VIDEO)

Video of a woman bashing a bank manager with a large stick has gone viral in India. The woman reportedly accused the man of asking her for sexual favors to approve her loan application.

The footage went viral on social media Monday and was shared by news agencies across India and beyond.

#WATCH Woman in Karnataka's Davanagere thrashes a bank manager for allegedly asking sexual favours to approve her loan (15 October) pic.twitter.com/IiiKbiEgZ9 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

According to local media reports, the banker, who has been named as Devaiyya, asked the woman for sexual favors in exchange for approval for a 15 lakh ($1,730) loan she had applied for.

The woman was so disgusted, she began to beat the manager with a cane, as onlookers watched. When the man grabbed the cane, she started to kick and hit him, delivering a slap to his face. At one stage, she even hit him with her sandal. She can be heard shouting that she is bringing him to the police station, NDTV reports.

“Film the incident all you want, there is nothing wrong with what I am doing,” she tells the men who are watching the scene.

Many are celebrating the woman’s actions at a time when the country is experiencing a surging #MeToo movement, with the Junior Minister of State of External Affairs, MJ Akbar, facing accusations of sexual misconduct from journalist Priya Ramani and other women.

