Some materials at Saudi consulate in Istanbul where journalist vanished were painted over - Erdogan

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan says some materials in Saudi consulate in Istanbul were painted over. The statement comes after investigators into journalist Jamal Khaggoshi's disappearance searched the building.

“My hope is that we can reach conclusions that will give us a reasonable opinion as soon as possible, because the investigation is looking into many things such as toxic materials and those materials being removed by painting them over,” Erdogan told reporters in Ankara.

