Iranians unveil copycat Lamborghini: Reverse-engineered from the ground up (VIDEO)

A crack team of Iranian engineers have revealed the finished product of four years of painstaking work: a reverse-engineered Lamborghini Murcielago SV. The luxury car, built in Tabriz, is a perfect copy to its Italian counterpart.

Leader and designer of the creative team Masoud Moradi said that his crew has gone through the research, design, modeling, and manufacturing phases throughout the last four years.

In a video released by Ruptly news agency, he told the audience at the car’s unveiling that “all parts of the body, inside the car and precise mechanics of the car are manufactured and mounted based on the original of Murcielago platform and its chassis is also one and one with the original chassis.”

“We selected a unique model of a superior brand, and tried to be faithful to the main features and even the simplest details of the original model,” Moradi said. “To believe that our team can produce one of the best cars in the world.”

Moradi added that the team’s goal was to obtain the technical knowledge and methods for the construction of super sports cars “to indigenize them” – so watch your back, Lamborghini!

The real Lamborghini Murcielago was produced between 2001 and 2010 by the iconic Italian car manufacturer.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!