Iranians unveil copycat Lamborghini: Reverse-engineered from the ground up (VIDEO)
Leader and designer of the creative team Masoud Moradi said that his crew has gone through the research, design, modeling, and manufacturing phases throughout the last four years.
In a video released by Ruptly news agency, he told the audience at the car’s unveiling that “all parts of the body, inside the car and precise mechanics of the car are manufactured and mounted based on the original of Murcielago platform and its chassis is also one and one with the original chassis.”
“We selected a unique model of a superior brand, and tried to be faithful to the main features and even the simplest details of the original model,” Moradi said. “To believe that our team can produce one of the best cars in the world.”
Moradi added that the team’s goal was to obtain the technical knowledge and methods for the construction of super sports cars “to indigenize them” – so watch your back, Lamborghini!
View this post on Instagram
رونمایی ۱۷ مهرماه ۹۷ لاله پارک تبریز خسته نباشید به همه بچه های تیم 💛 Photo: @aydin_siami #masoudmoradi #lamborghinitabriz #iranianlamborghini #murcielagotabriz #لامبورگینی #مورسیه_لاگو #مورسیه_لاگو_تبریز #لامبورگینی_ایران #خودروری_دست_ساز #لامبورگینی_دست_ساز #لامبورگینی_تبریز #مسعود_مرادی
The real Lamborghini Murcielago was produced between 2001 and 2010 by the iconic Italian car manufacturer.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!