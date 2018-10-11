ISS crew out of capsule, both in 'satisfactory' condition
Russian-US ISS crew makes emergency landing: Who are Aleksey Ovchinin and Nick Hague?

© Reuters
The crew of the Soyuz spacecraft, forced to make an emergency landing after a rocket malfunction, are alive and well, but who are the two men who braved the high G-forces during their unplanned descent back to earth?

The spacecraft was co-piloted by Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and American astronaut Nick Hague.

Ovchinin, 47, is a major in the Russian Air Force who made his first spaceflight in 2016. He spent 172 days in orbit as part of ISS Expedition 47/48.

In 2015, he was selected to participate in a space food taste test, sampling some 160 dishes designed for astronauts and cosmonauts on board the International Space Station.

Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, a member of the International Space Station (ISS) crew, holds a watermelon after landing some 150 kms to the east of the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan on September 7, 2016. © AFP / Maxim Shipenkov

Crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) next expedition, astronaut Nick Hague (L) of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia, pose for a picture during a news conference in Baikonur, Kazakhstan October 10, 2018. © REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

International Space Station (ISS) crew member and astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. gestures to his children as he leaves to board the spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, October 11, 2018 © REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

For Hague, the aborted launch would have been his first trip into space. The 43-year-old rookie astronaut, who hails from Kansas, is a lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force. He attended the US Air Force Academy and the US Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, California.

Ovchinin attended military pilot school and became a cosmonaut in 2006, after being recommended as a candidate at Russia’s Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.

Hague was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2013 and completed training in 2015.

The American astronaut has a wife and two sons. Ovchinin is also married, and has one daughter.

