HomeWorld News

5.9 quake strikes Haiti, shaking & damaging buildings

Get short URL
5.9 quake strikes Haiti, shaking & damaging buildings
© USGS
A powerful 5.9 earthquake off the coast of Haiti has damaged some structures, according to the country’s Civil Protection. The USGS registered the quake some 19 km off Ti Port-de-Paix at a depth of 11.7 km.

There has been a report of at least one death, Frantz Duval, a journalist with the Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste, said on Twitter. An auditorium has reportedly collapsed in the northern part of the country, while a local police station has also been damaged, forcing police to release detainees from custody as a precaution.

The quake also damaged the facade of a church in Plaisance and a house next door collapsed. President Jovenel Moïse urged the people to remain calm noting that “risk management system and the regional civil Protection directorates” have been activated to help the affected area.

"Our teams from north to south are witnessing a state of panic in some cities," the Civil Protection agency reportedly said, noting that there have been reports of injuries.

A 7.0 earthquake in January 2010, with an epicenter just west of Port-au-Prince, killed over 220,000 people and left some 300,000 injured. Overall, around five million people were displaced by the quake when it struck the poorest country in the western hemisphere.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies