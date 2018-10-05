Common denominator: IMF chiefs no strangers to criminal charges

Recent heads of the International Monetary Fund share a lot of common ground - even criminal charges. From Dominique Strauss-Kahn's sex parties to Christine Lagarde's misuse of public funds, they like to keep things exciting.

Maybe it's coincidence, or maybe it's the curse of the position. Any way you look at it, there's no denying that IMF chiefs seem to have a real knack for getting themselves into trouble.

But while Strauss-Kahn, Lagarde, and former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato have all found themselves in hot water, Rato was the only one of the three to receive any sort of real punishment, with a Spanish court confirming on Wednesday that he will serve four-and-a-half years in jail for misusing company credit cards.

Strauss-Kahn was acquitted due to insufficient evidence, while Lagarde escaped without a fine or any jail time - even though she was found guilty.

