RT speaks to survivors of October ’93 when tanks shelled the Russian Parliament

The transition from the Soviet Union to Russia in the 1990s seemed relatively peaceful at first. Then came Black October, when dozens of people were killed or injured. RT spoke to those who lived to tell the tale.

In October 1993, then-President Boris Yeltsin decided to settle political differences with the Russian Parliament (which defied his order of a snap election, sparking a constitutional crisis) with the crudest of instruments at his disposal – military force. Legislators barricaded themselves inside the parliament building. The president ordered tanks to start shooting at it.

With such a level of violence unleashed, Yeltsin came out victorious in the stand-off. Western nations happily endorsed his actions against what they saw as a potential revival of communism in Russia. The office of the president was subsequently empowered, the rebellious lawmakers pardoned, and the country moved on.

Left behind were dozens of people killed in street battles in Moscow. The death toll was at least 153, according to an official investigation into the events, and may be much higher. RT’s documentary crew caught up with some of those who survived the violence and lived to tell their stories.

