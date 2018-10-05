Car drives into group of people in Berlin cafe, at least 5 injured
The car, an Audi, skidded off the road and ran into the café wall at high speed, according to eyewitnesses. Four pedestrians and the driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, were injured in the incident.
Erstes Foto von der Helmholtzstraße in #Charlottenburg. Hier ist ein Auto in ein Café gefahren. @polizeiberlin spricht davon, dass Fahrer mutmaßlich gesundheitliche Probleme hatte. Mehrere Verletzte. pic.twitter.com/1Qo6afbukV— Berlin-Reporter (@ReporterBerlin) October 5, 2018
It happened shortly after midday local time. Rescuers say the impact of the vehicle may have compromised the structural integrity of the building, which will have to be checked for safety.
An der Helmholtzstraße in #Charlottenburg ist ein Auto in eine Gruppe von Fußgängern gefahren. Mindestens fünf Personen wurden verletzt. #CityWestpic.twitter.com/FeDvKCp4DY— Carolin Brühl (@CarolinBruehl) October 5, 2018
Two of the people hurt were taken to hospital.
An der Helmholtzstraße in #Charlottenburg ist ein Auto von der Straße abgekommen und gegen ein Haus gefahren. Mehrere Verletzte. @morgenpost@AndreasGandziorpic.twitter.com/Cg9iXQQVt3— Alexander Dinger (@AlexanderDinger) October 5, 2018
