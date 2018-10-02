Russian man shot dead after wife told husband to deal with late-night loud music (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Some people would do anything for a good night’s sleep. However, one Russian man took things to the extreme – resorting to murder – when he was awoken by his wife shouting at a neighbor blasting late-night music from his car.

The shocking murder took place in the town of Volzhsky in Russia’s Volgograd region in the early hours of Saturday morning. Occurring in a parking lot near the killer’s house, the attack was all captured on video from another resident’s window.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

“The perpetrator was woken up at around 5:00 AM by loud music, which was coming from a vehicle parked outside,” a report by Russia’s Investigative Committee explained.

It was at that point the man noticed that his wife was arguing with someone through an open window.

Spurred on by his wife to deal with the situation, the man then grabbed his non-lethal pistol and went outside to confront the music lover.

Footage of the attack shows that the music had stopped by the time the husband had reached the street. He was now accompanied by another man armed with a crowbar.

However, the wife and now-deceased man can be still heard cursing and arguing loudly, with the woman clearly shouting: “it was screaming like a fat pig,” in apparent reference to the man’s musical choice

Without even trying to settle the dispute peacefully, the husband is then seen closing in on the man, who is backing away. Raising his pistol to the man’s temple, he shoots him at point-blank range. Two shots are heard and the driver collapses to the floor.

Despite being a non-lethal traumatic weapon, the proximity of the shots killed the 31-year old instantly.

The end of the clip shows both the husband and his accomplice surveying the man briefly before turning to leave the scene.

Fleeing the town after the murder, the husband was later detained by police after laying low in his mother’s house in the nearby city of Volgograd.

