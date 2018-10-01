HomeWorld News

Iran says it launched missiles into Syria at Ahvaz attack 'ringleaders' (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire missiles during a war game © Fars News (IRAN) / Reuters
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has hit the ringleaders of the September 22 terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, which killed 30 people and injured over 60.

In a statement on its own outlet Sepah, the IRGC said its Aerospace Division targeted the "headquarters of the terrorists" east of the Euphrates in Syria. The statement is accompanied with photos of surface-to-surface missiles being launched. The statement claims it hit "a large number" of the terrorists.

Before IRGC announced the attack, videos were posted on social media purporting to show the moment of the launch. Some users said there were a total of eight missiles fired, and two of them crashed shortly after launch.

The attack on the military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz killed 30 people and injured about 70. Tehran is accusing the US and its allies in the Gulf of enabling the carnage.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the US a “sponsor” of the states that provided the terrorists with material and political support, and the IRGC vowed “a crushing and devastating” response.

Washington has denied claims it was to blame for the tragedy, instead accusing the Iranian government of poor governance and inability to protect its citizens. Rouhani shot back by saying it was like victim-blaming 9/11 victims.

In the wake of the bloodshed, both the Al-Ahvaziya terrorist group and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attack. IRGC said that the attack was perpetrated by “some elements of al-Ahvaziya group,” allegedly backed by Saudi Arabia. The terrorists reportedly said that the attack was to avenge the oppression of local Arab population by the Iranian government.

