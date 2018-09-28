HomeWorld News

‘Major police action’ in Denmark closes bridges and stops ferries to Sweden and Germany

Get short URL
‘Major police action’ in Denmark closes bridges and stops ferries to Sweden and Germany
The Oresund bridge, linking Denmark and Sweden © Harald Wenzel / Global Look Press
Denmark’s easter island of Zealand, location of the country’s capital, Copenhagen, has been sealed off by a “major police operation.” Unconfirmed reports suggest that police are searching for a “dangerous person.”

Police announced the operation on Friday, and said that the Oresund bridge, which links Denmark and Sweden, and the Great Belt Bridge, linking Zeeland with the Danish mainland, have been closed.

Less than an hour after the police announcement, the Oresund bridge to Sweden reopened.

No further explanation for the closures has been given.

Zealand is Denmark’s largest and most populous island, and is home to more than 2.3 million people. Copenhagen is located on the eastern shore of the island.

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies