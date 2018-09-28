‘Major police action’ in Denmark closes bridges and stops ferries to Sweden and Germany

Denmark’s easter island of Zealand, location of the country’s capital, Copenhagen, has been sealed off by a “major police operation.” Unconfirmed reports suggest that police are searching for a “dangerous person.”

Police announced the operation on Friday, and said that the Oresund bridge, which links Denmark and Sweden, and the Great Belt Bridge, linking Zeeland with the Danish mainland, have been closed.

Større politiaktion i gang.

Derfor er broer lukket og færger ml Rødby- Puttgarten og Gedser-Rostock og Helsingør-Helsingborg lukket.

Mere info følger her.#Politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) September 28, 2018

Less than an hour after the police announcement, the Oresund bridge to Sweden reopened.

No further explanation for the closures has been given.

Zealand is Denmark’s largest and most populous island, and is home to more than 2.3 million people. Copenhagen is located on the eastern shore of the island.