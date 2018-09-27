Rocket hits Afghan govt compound as president holds meeting there – report

Rocket attacks were reported in the capital of Afghanistan’s southern Ghazni province during President Ashraf Ghani’s visit on Thursday.

One rocket landed near the house of the governor in the morning, just as the Afghan president was holding a meeting there, local media cited security officials as saying. The other rocket hit the Kabul-Kandahar highway. Neither caused any casualties.

READ MORE: Massive missile attack launched near presidential palace in Kabul

MENAFN news network said three rather than two rockets were fired at Ghazni city, citing provincial police chief Ramazan Ali Mohseni.

Ghani was visiting the city to review the security situation. No group immediately claimed credit for the attacks.

Last week, a rocket attack in Afghanistan was directed at a military university in the capital Kabul. That incident caused no harm either.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!