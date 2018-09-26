Super Typhoon Trami: Epic scale of ‘unstoppable’ storm as seen from space (PHOTOS)

Jaw-dropping photos of Super Typhoon Trami have been captured by astronaut Alexander Gerst from his unique vantage point high above the earth, aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The breathtaking photos show the intensity of the storm as it churns in the West Pacific en route for Japan and Taiwan. “As if somebody pulled the planet's gigantic plug,” was how Gerst described the incredible images of clouds swirling against the backdrop of the deep blue ocean.

As if somebody pulled the planet's gigantic plug. Staring down the eye of yet another fierce storm. Category 5 Super Typhoon Trami is unstoppable and heading for Japan and Taiwan. Be safe down there! #TyphoonTramipic.twitter.com/4VmY2hhj2c — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 25, 2018

“Staring down the eye of yet another fierce storm. Category 5 Super Typhoon Trami is unstoppable and heading for Japan and Taiwan,” he added.



Super Typhoon #Trami's well-formed eyewall, seen today from the #Himawari-8 satellite. The storm intensified rapidly over the weekend and could threaten parts of Taiwan or Japan's Ryukyu Islands later this week. More imagery: https://t.co/P1F11zXUHI#TyphoonTramipic.twitter.com/IQWQ3KsSsG — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 24, 2018

Although the typhoon has since lost some of its strength, weakening in magnitude and losing its super typhoon status, it still poses a threat to northern and central Taiwan, as well as Japan's Ryukyu Islands.

