Sikh twist: British soldier lauded for parading in turban ‘fails drug test,’ faces discharge

An Indian Sikh man who made history as the first British guard to wear a turban when he participated in the Parading the Color ceremony in honor of the Queen has reportedly failed a drug test for cocaine.

In what appears to be an archetypal ‘hero to villain’ story, Charanpreet Singh Lall, 22, was allegedly one of three guards to fail a random drug test at Windsor’s Victoria Barracks last week, The Sun reports.

Lall, from Leicester, made headlines in June as the first Coldstream Guard to take part in Trooping the Color, an annual ceremony marking the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

Last week, however, he was reportedly found to have ‘high levels’ of the class-A drug in his blood.

A source from inside the barracks cited by the paper blasted Lall’s behavior as “disgraceful.”

“It is for his commanding officer to decide if he gets the boot – but anyone caught taking Class-A drugs can expect to be dismissed,” the source said.

“Everyone’s shocked. He was put in the limelight and now he’s brought only embarrassment,” The Sun reported the insider as saying.

Brigadier Christopher Coles, head of the Army Personnel Services Group, said he could confirm that a number of soldiers from the Coldstream Guards were being investigated for alleged drug abuse, the paper reports.

He also said that drug misuse is “incompatible” with military service and those testing positive can expect to be discharged from the army.

Last June, Lall said it was an “honor” for him to be the very first Coldstream guard to wear a turban in the high-profile ceremony.

Hoping it would be perceived as a “new change in history,” he added at the time: “I hope that more people like me, not just Sikhs but from other religions and different backgrounds, that they will be encouraged to join the army,” the BBC reports.

Lall, originally from Punjab, India, joined the UK Army in 2016.

He wore a black turban with a ceremonial cap star to match the bearskin hats worn by his fellow guards.

