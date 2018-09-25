Bromance brewing? Trump is sure Iran’s Rouhani is ‘a lovely man’
Despite the Trump administration’s hawkish rhetoric aimed at Tehran, the US president apparently thinks that Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani is a “lovely man” – and even hinted that the two could meet in the future.
“Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.
Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018
DETAILS TO FOLLOW