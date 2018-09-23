‘We didn’t hide behind any aircraft’: Israel insists its jets not to blame for downing Russian Il-20

“The IAF (Israeli Air Force) did not hide behind any aircraft and that the Israeli aircraft were in Israeli airspace at the time of the downing of the Russian plane,” the IDF said on Twitter on Sunday.

The Israeli military also insisted that “the deconfliction mechanism [with the Russian forces] operated in the relevant timeframe.”

“The safety and well-being of the Russian troops who operate in Syria are a focal component in every approval of any activity by senior officials in the IDF and in Israel,” it added.

The deconfliction mechanism operated in the relevant timeframe (as it has been operating over the last two and a half years); the IAF did not hide behind any aircraft and that the Israeli aircraft were in Israeli airspace at the time of the downing of the Russian plane. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) September 23, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Criminal negligence’ or disregard to Russia-Israel ties: MoD details chronology of Il-20 downing

DETAILS TO FOLLOW