‘Goons’: 25 ‘boozy’ doctors arrested after pub owner and police attacked in India

Up to 25 doctors from a prestigious state-run medical college in India were arrested after allegedly wreaking havoc in a pub and beating up police on Saturday night after the venue refused to serve them booze past closing time.

Police Senior Superintendent Amit Pathak said 15 doctors remain in custody while ten had been released on bail after they allegedly vandalized the Ashoka pub restaurant in Agra, near Delhi Gate.

According to the pub owner, Shivaji Ohja, the “heavily inebriated” group were hurling verbal abuse at staff and misbehaving when told they'd no longer be served alcohol.

They were then joined by another 40 college staff members, who “barged” into the pub and reportedly vandalized it, “creating a sense of terror among other guests,” the Times of India (TOI) reports.

The group allegedly assaulted staff and beat up police who tried to “pacify” the situation.

Three police officers, who intervened against the “unruly” doctors, sustained injuries to their heads and limbs and also had their uniforms torn, the TOI reports.

Staff at the medical college went on strike following the incident, bringing the emergency ward to a standstill on Sunday. Senior administrative officials met to discuss the incident and the strike was called off. The doctors, however, failed to return to work.

A senior police officer asked the college why no internal action had been taken against the doctors. “Who is protecting them and ignoring such behavior even when MBBS doctors are acting as goons?

"On Saturday night they assaulted the 82-year-old pub owner for mere liquor and injured our cops. Later, they shut down the hospital. It's unacceptable and intolerable.”

