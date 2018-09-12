HomeWorld News

EU Parliament greenlights move to trigger ‘nuclear option’ Article 7 against Hungary

Get short URL
EU Parliament greenlights move to trigger ‘nuclear option’ Article 7 against Hungary
The European Parliament votes to trigger Article 7 against Hungary. September 12, 2018 © Vincent Kessler / Reuters
The EU Parliament has voted in favor of triggering Article 7 which would allow punitive measures against Hungary. Brussels earlier slammed Budapest for its migration policies and “media suppression.”

The Article 7 of the 2007 Treaty of Lisbon, often dubbed ‘nuclear option’, is designed to be applied if there is “a clear risk of a serious breach” of the EU values by one of the member states. 

The full implementation can strip Budapest of voting rights in the European Council. But to do that the Council must unanimously rule that Hungary allowed “serious and persistent breaches” of EU values. 

During the session in Strasbourg on Wednesday, 448 MEPs voted in favour of invoking the article against Hungary, while 197 voted against the motion and 48 abstained. It is claimed that Hungary's prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government have been persistenly flouting democartic principles. 

Earlier, Brussels in particular slammed Hungary for its treatment of migrants and minorities, and the purported abuse of the law and suppression of media freedoms.

The move by the EU MPs has been already met with criticism from a fromer UKIP{ leader Nigel Farage. he branded the decison "the authoritarian grip of the EU" which now "gets even tighter."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies