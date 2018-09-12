Belgrade airport closed after EgyptAir flight suffers multiple tire blow-outs on landing (PHOTOS)

Belgrade airport has been temporarily shut after an EgyptAir flight experienced multiple tire blowouts, leaving it stuck on the runway.

Flight MS3100 from Cairo to Belgrade arrived at 02:10 UTC but suffered several tire blowouts during landing.

EgyptAir Boeing 737-800 (SU-GCO) operating on flight #MS3100 from Cairo suffered multiple tire blow-outs on landing runway 30 at Belgrade Airport (BEG, LROP). The aircraft was unable to leave the runway resulting in the temp. closure of the airport.

The aircraft was unable to leave the runway forcing more than ten flights bound for Belgrade to divert to other airport.

Three aircraft are currently holding as the wait for the plane to be cleared.

3 aircraft are holding and waiting for the Egyptair aircraft to be moved away from the runway at Belgrade Airport.

The airport is scheduled to reopen at midday according to the Serbian Ministry for Construction, Transport and Infrastructure.