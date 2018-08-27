Panic in Paris! Why are French govt staffers running around the Turkish flag in a tizzy? (VIDEO)

Heading back to work on a Monday is always difficult, but four French staffers found themselves unusually stressed over a flag ahead of the Turkish Finance Minister’s visit. Ultimately, a coat hanger saved the day.

Footage from Paris shows the moment that government staffers were preparing for Berat Albayrak’s visit on Monday, ahead of his meeting with French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.

The French and EU flags can be seen on the right-hand side of the screen, while the Turkish flag is on the left. But the Turkish flag apparently didn’t want to cooperate – and it took not one, not two, not three, but four people to fix it.

Perhaps the old joke about “how many people does it take to change a lightbulb” can now be replaced with “how many people does it take to set up a flag.”

It’s clear in the video that time was an issue, with Albayrak expected to walk in at any moment. A woman can be seen delivering a coat hanger to two men who quickly try to get the flag to stay in place. When they walk away, another girl walks up to the flag but then leaves. That same girl soon notifies the men that Albayrak was arriving.

Luckily for everyone involved, Albayrak arrives and is none the wiser – until he sees this video, of course. And when he does, he might see the whole debacle as a bit of a red flag.

