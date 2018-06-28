Over 50 cars destroyed in horrific gas tanker explosion on Nigerian expressway (VIDEOS)
The tanker reportedly exploded while traveling on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, local media reported. The blaze set 53 other vehicles on fire and killed at least nine people, local emergency services report.
Tanker explodes around Otedola bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway - Cars burnt, lives lost. (Video credit: Instablog) pic.twitter.com/MpEjMuA42c— TVC (@TVCconnect) June 28, 2018
Tanker explosion at The Berger area in Lagos. Nigeria is a he'll on earth— Jerome chimbiko (@chimbiko_jerome) June 28, 2018
The reports identified the place as the Otedola Bridge outside Lagos, the biggest city in the African nation, today.ng news site said. At least 30 cars have been reportedly destroyed by fire.
Otedola Bridge Tanker Fire @Gidi_Traffic@followlasg@TrafficChiefNG@followlastmapic.twitter.com/OnLKXvBlvT— Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) June 28, 2018
More emergency service responders are at the scene now. The police, LASEMA, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, Lagos Fire Service, other law enforcement agencies are all on ground. @Gidi_Traffic@TrafficChiefNG@followlasg@followlastmapic.twitter.com/jY7N7d3WSW— Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) June 28, 2018
Images published on social media showed massive clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky from vehicles burning on the road.
currently at berger lagospic.twitter.com/wGu0Vmt23s— Trafficbutter.com.ng (@trafficbutter) June 28, 2018
Firefighters come through along Ibadan expressway Lagos Nigeria , there is a petroleum tanker that fell and has caught massive fire along with other vehicles. pic.twitter.com/RyvydxCp15— WONDER (@_DJDHARA) June 28, 2018
