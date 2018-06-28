Over 50 cars destroyed in horrific gas tanker explosion on Nigerian expressway (VIDEOS)

Blood-curdling footage of the aftermath of a tanker explosion in south-western Nigeria has emerged online. The fuel reportedly set dozens of nearby cars on fire, with at least nine killed and many injured in the highway inferno.

The tanker reportedly exploded while traveling on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, local media reported. The blaze set 53 other vehicles on fire and killed at least nine people, local emergency services report.

Tanker explodes around Otedola bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway - Cars burnt, lives lost. (Video credit: Instablog) pic.twitter.com/MpEjMuA42c — TVC (@TVCconnect) June 28, 2018

Tanker explosion at The Berger area in Lagos. Nigeria is a he'll on earth



pic.twitter.com/KCSCJmr2A4 — Jerome chimbiko (@chimbiko_jerome) June 28, 2018

The reports identified the place as the Otedola Bridge outside Lagos, the biggest city in the African nation, today.ng news site said. At least 30 cars have been reportedly destroyed by fire.

More emergency service responders are at the scene now. The police, LASEMA, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, Lagos Fire Service, other law enforcement agencies are all on ground. @Gidi_Traffic@TrafficChiefNG@followlasg@followlastmapic.twitter.com/jY7N7d3WSW — Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) June 28, 2018

Images published on social media showed massive clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky from vehicles burning on the road.

Firefighters come through along Ibadan expressway Lagos Nigeria , there is a petroleum tanker that fell and has caught massive fire along with other vehicles. pic.twitter.com/RyvydxCp15 — WONDER (@_DJDHARA) June 28, 2018

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!