Date & venue of Putin-Trump meeting agreed – presidential adviser

Russia and US have agreed the date and time of the much anticipated talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Russian president’s adviser Yury Ushakov said, adding that details of the meeting will be revealed on Thursday.

The two leaders are likely to meet midday and hold one-on-one negotiations, followed by a joint press-conference, Ushakov told RIA Novosti.

The talks between Putin and Trump may last “for a few hours,” he said, adding that a working breakfast and other protocol events are also scheduled.

The adviser called the get together of the Russian and US presidents “the main international event of this summer,” saying that it is of paramount importance for the two nations and the global community.

Ushakov also said that US National Security Adviser, John Bolton, who held talks with Putin earlier on Wednesday, didn’t bring any kind of special address from Trump to his Russian counterpart. “There were only wishes of success,” he said.

Contacts between Moscow and Washington on the preparation of the talks have intensified in mid-June, Trump expressed hope that he could meet Putin soon.

