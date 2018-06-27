US threatens sanctions against countries that fail to cut off Iranian oil imports

Washington may slap sanctions on governments that fail to reduce Iranian oil imports to "zero" by early November, a senior State Department official has warned. But some partners seem reluctant to follow the demand.

The US administration has been pushing its allies to follow US President Donald Trump's lead after he decided to pull out of the landmark nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers. A senior State Department official told reporters on Tuesday he had been traveling to Europe and Asia to convince allies to isolate the "stream of Iranian funding."

Read more

Washington's allies, including those dependent on Iran’s oil, should ultimately refuse the imports by November 4 or else face secondary US sanctions. It was stressed that there are no waivers planned.

This mean that the Trump administration will not allow countries to gradually phase out Iran’s oil exports over the duration of many months like the Obama White House did.

"We have a lot of diplomatic muscle memory for urging, cajoling, negotiating with our partners to reduce their investments to zero," the unnamed State Department official said.

Their trip did not included Turkey, and the largest importers of Iran's oil - India and China - so far, but the countries are also to be urged to zero out the purchases by early November. The State Department acknowledges that the demand is a "challenge" for Japan, which like others does not want to adhere to demands "voluntarily." However, Tokyo understands "that the Secretary and the White House aren't kidding" about sanctions, the official said.

Oil prices spiked on the announcement, which already comes during concerns about shortages and crude prices hitting a three-and-a-half-year high.

The withdrawal from the nuclear deal left the US isolated, as its close allies, including France, UK, and Germany, have been working to prevent the agreement from crumbling. Meanwhile Iran vowed to reopen its second uranium enrichment facility if the nuclear deal collapses.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!