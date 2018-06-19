Dinner dance: Thief waltzes away with supermarket meal (VIDEO)
The thief navigated his way from one shelf to another, as he danced his way through a supermarket in Krasnodar. In just a few swirls the young man, who was captured by security cameras, managed to masterfully smuggle out his dinner, and even a bottle of liquor to pair it with, under his red shirt.
Other customers, who were probably enthralled by this dancing-at-the-supermarket debut, seemed to have turned a blind eye on his secret agenda.
The only thing he apparently did not consider was that security cameras never turn a blind eye, especially when it comes to robbery.
