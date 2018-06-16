Taxi accidentally drives into crowd in Moscow - police (VIDEO)

A taxi driver has lost control of his car and driven his vehicle into a crowded sidewalk in Moscow, injuring at least seven people including, two Mexican nationals, who had come to Russia for the World Cup.

The traffic accident occurred on Ilyinka street located close to Red Square on Saturday, when the driver suddenly accelerated, hit the pedestrians on the sidewalk and crashed into a road sign.

Наезд такси в Москве.. жесть какая-то. pic.twitter.com/09XTwbZNPw — Борисыч (@Borisich_glass) June 16, 2018

“According to preliminary data, the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the car,” the police said in a statement. A criminal investigation into the incident was launched, the police added later.

Footage from the scene shows the driver fleeing angry pedestrians immediately after the incident. It remained unclear, whether people managed to snatch him or if police got him first.

The driver of the licensed cab, who was arrested by the police, turned out to have Kyrgyz driving license.

Seven people were injured according to police. One woman has reportedly received medium injuries, while all the other pedestrians were injured mildly. Photos of the car, posted by the traffic authority, showed little damage and did not suggest high-speed impact.

Two women, both citizens of Mexico, were caught up in the incident, receiving slight injuries, the Embassy said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!