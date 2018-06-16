Woman cut from belly of giant python after she was eaten alive (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

An Indonesian woman has been cut out of the stomach of a giant python after the snake ate her alive. Disturbing footage shows villagers slice open the creature to recover the woman’s body.

The victim, named as 54-year-old Wa Tiba, was reported missing in Muna regency, southeast Sulawesi on Thursday night, after she went to check on her corn plantation. The next morning family members searching for her found a torch, slippers and a machete on the ground near the plantation, reports Tribune News.com.

READ MORE: Alien invasion: French territory under siege from giant predatory worms (PHOTOS)

Later that morning, villagers spotted an eight-meter-long (26 foot) python with a swollen belly near the location, raising suspicions that Tiba had been swallowed whole by the snake and prompting locals to kill the creature.

Graphic footage shared online shows dozens of people walking to the site of the dead python to witness its dissection.

WARNING: Video contains graphic images

The reticulated python is sliced open by a group of men gathered around it as the crowd looks on. Later in the video Tiba’s remains are removed from the snake’s belly – fully dressed and intact.

Last year, the body of a 25-year-old farmer was sliced out of a giant python on the same island of Sulawesi, after he was eaten alive. Akbar Salubiro was working on a palm oil plantation when he was reported missing.

Giant pythons, which regularly top six meters (20 feet), are native to southeast Asia and count as some of the largest snakes in the world.