‘They demand we forever stay on cusp of nuclear war’: Lee Camp slams MSM censure of Kim-Trump deal

Redacted Tonight host Lee Camp says he is unsure that President Donald Trump has the discipline to maintain a peace deal with North Korea, but notes that his opponents would rather face nuclear war than give him credit.

“Despite the historic move towards peace, most of the mainstream media is trashing the deal,” Camp said in reference to this week’s talks in Singapore, on the 200th edition of the satirical talk show on RT.

“CNN, MSNBC, the Democrats have all staked out a position to the right of the Republicans, demanding that we remain on the cusp of nuclear war, forever,” he said, adding that much of the consternation seems to be over Trump’s pledge to end US drills on the Korean Peninsula.

In the opening segment, Camp also looks at the slow-motion disaster that is the dumping of plastics into the oceans. Later, a special report investigates Republicans hijacking left-wing rhetoric to win a minimum wage vote in Washington.