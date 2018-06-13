Trump says 'there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea' in tweet

There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea, Donald Trump has tweeted, less than a day after the “epochal” first-ever summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

Now “there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea,” Trump wrote, adding that the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was “an interesting and very positive experience.” President Trump claimed that North Korea “has great potential for the future."

The US president also claimed that before he took office Americans were assuming that the US was “going to war" with North Korea. “President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer – sleep well tonight!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday the US and North Korean leaders met face-to-face for the first at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore. The historic summit was nearly cancelled due to Trump’s change of heart. The whole negotiations lasted some 24 hours, as Trump revealed later in the interviews.

The four-point document signed by the leaders on Tuesday would see North Korea work towards a “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula” while Donald Trump promised to halt military drills with South Korea. Speaking about the large US military contingent based in South Korea, the president said that he would ideally “like to bring them home, but that’s not part of the equation right now. But we will be stopping the war games.”

Yet the sanctions the US has slapped on the North are going nowhere, despite Kim’s “unwavering commitment” to complete denuclearization. “The sanctions will come off when we are sure that the nukes are no longer a factor,” Trump later told reporters in Singapore. “I hope it is soon... at a certain point, I look forward to taking them off.”

