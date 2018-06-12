Paris street on lockdown amid reports of armed man holding people hostage

An area in Paris has been on lockdown after an armed man reportedly took several people, including a pregnant woman, hostage in one of the buildings, local media report.

Photos and videos from the scene showed numerous police vehicles and ambulances at Rue des Petites Ecuries in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. The French Special Forces have been photographed arriving at the scene.

There were two people taken hostage, according to initial reports. However, France Bleu radio said that the perpetrator was holding at least three people. The police could not confirm to AP whether the hostage-taker is actually armed.

“The man claims to be in possession of a bomb and a handgun,” France Bleu said, adding that the hostage-taker demanded to speak with Iranian embassy.

The French police have said they believe the incident isn’t related to terrorism.

Paris : prise d'otages en cours rue des Petites écuries, le périmètre est bouclé https://t.co/3q1R9xFEqUpic.twitter.com/5FKYkWlCKS — France Bleu (@francebleu) June 12, 2018

MORE TO FOLLOW