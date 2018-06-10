HomeWorld News

Kim in limo? Massive convoy presumably carrying N. Korean leader rolls through Singapore (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Kim in limo? Massive convoy presumably carrying N. Korean leader rolls through Singapore (VIDEO)
A motorcade believed to be carrying Kim Jong Un travels past in Singapore June 10, 2018 © Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters
Shortly after Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore for milestone talks with Donald Trump, the streets of the South Asia city were filled with a massive motorcade featuring a police escort, black limos, and even a fire truck.

The convoy, thought to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, traveled at high speed through downtown Singapore on Sunday afternoon. The motorcade included massive a police and security escort, as well as black limousines, one of which bore the North Korean coat of arms on its doors. It also featured multiple vans and – for whatever reason – a fire engine.

Kim Jong-un’s plane landed in Singapore earlier on Sunday, two days before a planned milestone meeting with US President Donald Trump. The two leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island, with denuclearization and bilateral relations on the agenda.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies