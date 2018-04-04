Islamic State in Syria completely defeated – Putin

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria has been completely defeated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. However, it retains its destructive potential and can attack in different regions across the globe, he added.

“Despite its military defeat, this terrorist group [IS] retains its significant destructive potential, it can change its tactics and launch attacks in different countries and regions in the world,” President Putin said in a statement addressed to members of the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Other extremist groups also present a big threat to the world, according to the Russian leader.

