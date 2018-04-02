HomeWorld News

Thousands of migrants to be sent to West as Israel reaches agreement with UN – reports

FILE PHOTO: A boy takes part in a protest against the Israeli government's plan to deport African migrants, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 24, 2018. © Corinna Kern / Reuters
Western nations will host thousands of asylum seekers currently residing in Israel under a new deal that has just been reached with the UN Refugee Agency. Around half of the 39,000 migrants will remain in Israel.

Israel’s original plan to deport the migrants to Africa has effectively been nullified, according to Israeli media reports.

Under the plan apparently brokered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Tel Aviv will send 16,000 asylum seekers to the Western countries, while the rest will remain in Israel.

The agreement "will allow for a larger number of immigrants to leave Israel than the previous plan, and [this will be done] under the auspices of the UN and the international community,” according to an announcement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, cited by Haaretz.

Israel originally planned to deport asylum seekers that refused to voluntarily leave the country to several African states.

