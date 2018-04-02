Thousands of migrants to be sent to West as Israel reaches agreement with UN – reports
Israel’s original plan to deport the migrants to Africa has effectively been nullified, according to Israeli media reports.
Under the plan apparently brokered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Tel Aviv will send 16,000 asylum seekers to the Western countries, while the rest will remain in Israel.
The agreement "will allow for a larger number of immigrants to leave Israel than the previous plan, and [this will be done] under the auspices of the UN and the international community,” according to an announcement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, cited by Haaretz.
Israel originally planned to deport asylum seekers that refused to voluntarily leave the country to several African states.