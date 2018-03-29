Ecuador cut Assange’s internet over Catalonia crackdown tweet, source close to WikiLeaks tells RT
The move by the Ecuadorian embassy to cut all communication for Julian Assange was triggered by his critical remark on the arrest of Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, which compared modern Germany to the Nazis, source says.
The WikiLeaks founder, who is stranded in Ecuador’s diplomatic mission in London, found himself in a total communication blackout on Wednesday. The ire of the Ecuadorian government, which chose to leave its embassy staff without mobile connection rather than allow Assange to stay online, was triggered by the fugitive activists’ remarks on Catalan politics, source close to WikiLeaks told RT.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW