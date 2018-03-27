facebook
twitter
youtube
google-plus
instagram
soundcloud
coub
vkontakte
telegram
snapchat
Applications
RSS
العربية
ESP
РУС
DE
FR
ИНОТВ
RTД
RUPTLY
RT
Question more
live
14:23 GMT, Mar 27, 2018
search
Menu mobile
News
USA
UK
Russian politics
Business
Sport
Op-ed
RT360
Shows
On-Air Talent
Projects
facebook
twitter
youtube
google-plus
instagram
soundcloud
coub
vkontakte
telegram
rss
snapchat
Home
World News
Russia’s permanent representative to EU speaks to RT on diplomat fallout
Published time: 27 Mar, 2018 14:05
Edited time: 27 Mar, 2018 14:23
Get short URL
Russia’s Ambassador to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, speaks to RT on the unfolding scandal with mass expulsion of Russian diplomats over the Skripal poisoning.
Where to watch
Schedule
Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you
Subscribe
العربية
esp
рус
de
fr
инотв
rтд
ruptly
facebook
twitter
youtube
google-plus
instagram
soundcloud
coub
vkontakte
telegram
rss
snapchat
RT News App
News
USA
UK
Russian politics
Business
Sport
Op-ed
RT360
Shows
Projects
Live
Applications
Where to watch
Schedule
Business projects
On-Air Talent
Legal disclaimer
Privacy policy
About us
Contact info
Feedback
Vacancies
© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.