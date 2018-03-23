Merkel, Macron convinced by London’s ‘evidence’ implicating Russia in Skripal case

The leaders of Germany and France say they have been given some evidence by the UK in support of its claim that the nerve agent used to poison Sergei Skripal was produced in Russia. They say the proof is “well-grounded”.

“[UK Prime Minister] Theresa May has provided us with some results [of the investigation],” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Friday. She added that the two countries will follow the British probe into the poisoning of the former Russia-UK double agent “closely” and are “convinced” that the conclusions that were made by the investigators so far are “already well-grounded.”

The chancellor also said she believes that an international probe by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) would likely provide the same results as the British one. She added that Germany and France were seeking to “coordinate” their reaction to the poisoning of Skripal, and both believe that some further reaction in addition to the recall of the EU ambassador to Russia is “necessary.”

