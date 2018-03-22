Massive DDoS attack on Russia’s Defense Ministry website during vote on new arms names
Russia’s Defense Ministry website suffered a massive DDoS attack during an online vote to select the names of new Russian military hardware, with all hacking attempts repelled by cyber security services, the ministry said.
“Attempts to attack the website were performed from the territory of Western Europe – the country is established, the North American continent and Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW