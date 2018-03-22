Clashes with police in Paris during rally against Macron’s public-sector reforms (WATCH LIVE)

Police have clashed with protesters in Paris during a demonstration against Emmanuel Macron’s public-sector reforms. The rioters were seen throwing stones at police and igniting firecrackers.

The protest is the latest test for the 40-year-old centrist president, who has recently been pushing his new reforms for the public sector and state railways. The date, March 22, has been specifically chosen by demonstrators in reference to massive strikes that brought the French economy to a virtual halt in 1968.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW