Live feed from E. Ghouta after 7,000 civilians leave militant-controlled area
More than 7,000 people have left towns in Eastern Ghouta on Saturday morning, the Russian military said. It also set up a livestream showing humanitarian corridors from land and air.
“Since Saturday morning over 7,000 people have already left [the area], heading from the settlements of Hammuriyah, Hazzah and An Nashabiyah. The flow of people is comparable to the day when the civilians started to leave [Eastern Ghouta]. [On Thursday] around 11,000 people left Eastern Ghouta,” Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolotukhin, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry’s Reconciliation Center for Syria, said.