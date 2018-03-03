Russian Su-57s in 60 seconds: Cutting-edge fighters perform head-spinning stunts (VIDEO)

The Russian military’s TV channel has released a video featuring the capabilities of Russia’s most advanced Su-57 warplanes. The fifth-generation jets have been recently deployed for combat drills in Syria.

The state-of-the-art Su-57s are captured in a stunning video published by the Zvezda channel on Thursday. Designed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, the multirole Su-57 fighter, also known as Sukhoi PAK-FA (T-50), boasts supermaneuvrability and can fly at hypersonic cruising speeds. The fighter is able to equally engage targets on the ground and in the air.

Earlier this week, Russia’s defense minister confirmed that the fifth-generation Su-57s were deployed for two-day combat tests in Syria. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu called the trial “successful” after the planes returned home last week.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!